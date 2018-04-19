Teen arrested in murder of Chinese food delivery man in East Orange

A.J. Ross reports on the arrest of a suspect in a murder in East Orange.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teenager is now under arrest in the murder of a Chinese food delivery man in New Jersey.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect is facing murder, robbery and weapons charges.

Investigators say the gunman shot Karamoko Fatiga while he was delivering food on Shepard Avenue in East Orange on April 2.

Police believe he was killed during a robbery.

Fatiga worked at the Golden Garden Chinese restaurant on Central Avenue for nearly 20 years, friends said.

The hard-working husband and father of four boys was striving for a better life for his family.

"Karamoko was a family man because anytime you see him, you see him with his children," said the victim's friend, Imam Konate.

The loss has devastated the East African community in East Orange where Fatiga was well-known as a devoted Muslim and generous man.

"The night he was killed, that's the night he called the treasurer of the mosque to donate his contribution, half an hour later he got killed," said Konate.

On Thursday police announced the arrest of the teen suspect who has ties to East Orange.

"The individual has been in our community over 20 years working here, and then on the other side you have a juvenile that committed," said East Orange Mayor Ted Green. "I think one of the things we want to do is try to bring closure."

Officials have not released the name of the suspected killer.

It is the first homicide in East Orange in 2018, and police say that violent crime is down 33 percent.

