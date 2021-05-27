Group pushed teen to ground, poured liquid on her in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects in a horrific attack on a teenage girl in Brooklyn.The 16-year-old girl was waiting for the bus on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay Sunday at 8:55 p.m. when police say the group attacked.One person pulled her hair, knocking her to the ground, and then the group poured some kind of liquid on her.She dropped her cell phone and ran off.The victim told the police she didn't know any of her attackers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------