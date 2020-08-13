Teen dies after being stabbed, doused in gasoline, set on fire in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager is dead after being stabbed and set on fire following a verbal dispute with another man in the Bronx, police say, and authorities are now searching for a killer also believed to be a teenager.

Winston Ortiz, 18, was mortally wounded just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, after a man poured gasoline on him, lit a match, and set him on fire.

According to police, the incident happened after a dispute on the fifth floor of a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

They say the victim didn't live in the building and that his killer was already on the fifth floor when the victim arrived.

Ortiz was stabbed multiple times in the torso before being set on fire. He called for help, officials said, and nearby residents rushed to help him.

He was transported to Harlem Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Now, the devastated family is pleading for justice.

"Our family is in so much pain after this tragic loss," the victim's aunt, Victoria Ortiz, wrote on Facebook. "He was ALWAYS in church, his house or with family. He was such a quiet and sweet kid. Always willing to help and do whatever was asked of him. For something like this to happen is just unimaginable!"

She created a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $10,000 as of late Thursday morning.

Detectives are looking for an approximately 17-year-old Hispanic male approximately 5-foot-10, last seen wearing all black and a blue surgical mask. He was carrying a book bag.
Fire Marshals and the NYPD Arson and Explosion Squad were on the scene.

Detectives are still searching for a motive, and so far, no arrests have been made.

