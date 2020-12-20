Education

17-year-old graduates from University of Houston, plans to pursue master's degree in January

HOUSTON -- Salenah Cartier was 2-years-old when she started reading. At age three, she could do complex math.

Cartier was tested at age seven, and was an eighth grader academically. So, when she turned 14, she started college.

This weekend, Cartier earned her degree in psychology and business from the University of Houston.

"No one knew how old I was," Cartier said. "Actually, no one knew. So, I was able to blend in. I made quite a few friends. I believe my college experience was pretty normal actually."

Cartier credits her mother for her support and letting her follow her own academic journey, which now includes a master's program that starts in January.

She also plans to pursue a PhD.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexasuniversity of houstongraduationcollege
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Inmate attacked 4 correction officers, captain at Rikers
Stimulus bill vote could come today after deal removes obstacle
Fears of UK's mutant COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans
First Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses headed for shipment
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
COVID Live Updates: Moderna vaccine doses to be shipped to NY Sunday
2 suspects wanted after swastika, other graffiti found spray-painted on side of NYC yeshiva
Show More
NYC alternate side parking rules changes for Christmas week
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm-up on the way
Wawa opens its first-ever drive-thru at NJ store
Group of teens rescues 2 kids from icy pond in New Jersey
3 dead, multiple injured including 2 firefighters in NYC house fire
More TOP STORIES News