Teen injured by gunfire in Bronx subway station charged in 17-year-old's murder

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- The 17-year-old boy injured in gunfire at a Bronx subway station last week is now charged with fatally shooting the other 17-year-old victim.

Both boys were shot as part of a dispute that spilled off a southbound 2 train that pulled into the Burke Avenue last Monday night.

Shots were fired on the mezzanine level, and the brawl continued to the street level, where more shots were fired.

Much of the shooting was captured on surveillance video, both in the subway station and on the street level.

Kymani Woods, 17, was fatally shot. And the other 17-year-old who was shot was determined to be his killer, police said.

That teen was charged Friday with his murder.

Police say the shooting appears to be gang motivated, with Woods determined to be a member of a local crew.

As many as seven boys were involved in the brawl -- four on one side and three on the other.

Woods' death was the third murder on a train or at a station in New York City so far this year. Last year's total, 11 homicides, was the highest number the city has seen in the last several years.

"It is only April, it is only April, I worry about my children over the next several months as they are out for the summer season, we cannot accept this violence," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said after the shooting.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

ALSO READ | The 'new' New York: Is it how we imagined back in 2021?

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.