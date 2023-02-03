Teen dead after Midland Park house fire, two other residents taken to hospital

The teen was discovered at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday after the fire broke out on Franklin Avenue.

MIDLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials confirm that a 16-year-old was killed in a Midland Park house fire.

Officials say that as first responders worked to put out the fire, the boy was found on the first floor of the home. Two other residents were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire.

