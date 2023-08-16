17-year-old critically injured after being shot at community center in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 17-year-old was shot inside of a Brooklyn Community Center Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center in Crown Heights.

The unidentified teen was shot once in the abdomen and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is not clear what lead to the shooting. The suspected shooter fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

