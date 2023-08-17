An anti-gun violence rally will be held Thursday after a teen was shot at the Brooklyn Community Center.

Rally to be held at Brooklyn community center after teen's shooting

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- In Brooklyn, a rally will be held against gun violence on Thursday.

The rally comes after a teen was shot inside a community center in Crown Heights on Tuesday.

He was last listed in critical, but stable, condition at a local hospital. So far, there are no arrests in the shooting.

Local leaders, activists, church members, and residents are coming together in support of the Major R. Owens Health and Wellness Community Center.

Parents in particular will talk about the programs their children have attended like summer camp and other recreational activities.

They want to highlight the role it plays in benefitting the community despite the recent act of violence.

