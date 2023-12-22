15-year-old shot outside housing project on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 15-year-old was shot on the Upper West Side Thursday evening outside of a housing project, police say.

Officers responded to the scene at 217 W. 62nd St. just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival police say they discovered a 15-year-old, described as male, with a gunshot wound to the torso and a graze wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

The suspect was last seen fleeing along West 63rd Street.

There were no reports of any other injuries. The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately made clear.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

