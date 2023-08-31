18-year-old shot in leg in Williamsburg; no arrests made

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager is recovering after he was shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.
Officials say the 18-year-old was shot in the leg on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg just aft 9 p.m.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
Police say several people left the scene on bicycles, but there have been no arrests made.
