Officials say the 18-year-old was shot in the leg on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg just aft 9 p.m.

18-year-old shot in leg in Williamsburg; no arrests made

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager is recovering after he was shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Officials say the 18-year-old was shot in the leg on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg just aft 9 p.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

ALSO READ | Questions over NYC's aging infrastructure reveal troubling answers following water main break

Police say several people left the scene on bicycles, but there have been no arrests made.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.