Police: Teen slashes fellow teen in face outside Brooklyn middle school

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old was slashed in the face by another teen with a box cutter in Brooklyn on Friday, police say.

The two students got into a fight on the school bus at around 7:45 a.m.

When they arrived outside M.S. 2 on Parkside Avenue, the fight continued and one slashed the other, according to officers.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his 13-year-old attacker is being questioned.

The attack occurred off schoolgrounds.

