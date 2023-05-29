Officials say the victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition

16-year-old stabbed in neck during fight in Morris Heights

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- A 16-year-old was stabbed in the neck during a fight in the Bronx.

Officials say the stabbing happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

After the teen was stabbed, the suspect ran from the scene near Richman Plaza and Matthewson Road in the Morris Heights section.

