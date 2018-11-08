Teen stabbed in chest outside Queens school, 2 in custody

CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
A 17-year-old male was stabbed outside of a school in Queens Thursday morning.

It happened just off school property near the Civic Leadership Academy on 94th Street in Corona.

The victim, who officials say is not a student, was stabbed in the chest and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two others were taken into custody, including another 17-year-old male.

It is unclear if anyone involved in the incident is a student.

There is a fence between the stabbing scene and the school playground.

The motive is unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Department of Education issued the following statement: "Safety is our top priority, and the NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this serious off-site incident, which did not result in any life-threatening injuries. We are working with NYPD and are providing the school with additional safety support."

