Family speaks out after 16-year-old stabbed one block from Bronx high school

The father of the 16-year-old who was stabbed a block from his high school speaks out in an Eyewitness News exclusive with CeFaan Kim.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- What marks the moment a boy becomes a man? One Bronx father may never know the answer, as his son clings to life after being stabbed one block from his high school on Tuesday.

To his son's assailants, he said in Spanish, you became men the moment you stabbed my son, so be man enough to turn yourselves in.

Geilot Fermen's 16-year-old son was stabbed repeatedly in the stomach by five assailants, around the corner from the International School for Liberal Arts in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

Authorities say that five males ran away from the scene, leaving the victim for dead.

In an Eyewitness News exclusive, the victim's family shared video of NYPD officers reviving him as he was lying in the street.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Community activist Awilda Cordero said, "They didn't stab him to stab him. They stabbed him to kill him."

The victim's family said that one of the assailants is the ex-boyfriend of the victim's girlfriend. They believe this attack was fueled by jealousy.

Fermen said he never wants to see another father go through the same thing. He has been by his son's bedside, telling him to hang on. But he has been sedated and unable to respond.

"It didn't take one. It took five of them to stab him," Cordero said. "Why? Why five of you? If you one of you had a problem with him, you deal with him. But why five of you?"

Fermen's son will undergo his fourth surgery at Jacobi Medical Center on Thursday. His family says doctors hope that after this surgery, he will be able to open his eyes, be alert and communicate.

Police are still looking for the five suspects in this case.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.