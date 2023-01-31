Teenager critically injured in stabbing in the Bronx; search for suspects underway

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a teenager was stabbed in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach with an unknown object.

Police did not know the victim's exact age, but he was believed to be 16 or 17 years old.

Authorities say five males ran away southbound on Jerome Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Few other details were released.

