1 teen dead, 1 injured after fall while apparently subway surfing in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One teen was killed and another was injured when they fell from a train while apparently subway surfing.

The teens were on the Manhattan-bound L train at the Broadway Junction stop Thursday afternoon.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was found in the tunnel. He is not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the teens were knocked off of the car when the train entered the tunnel.

Commuters should expect significant delays on subway lines going into and out of Broadway Junction.

There will be no L train service between Myrtle Av and Atlantic Av stops.

All 8th Av bound L trains will end at Atlanic Ave and all Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy-bound L trains will end at Myrtyle-Wyckoff Avs.

The MTA advice riders to consider taking the A, C or J trains or nearby buses instead.

