Teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore found dead

SPRING LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials have recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy who was swept away while swimming on the Jersey Shore.Josiah Jeremiah Robinson of Ewing went under while swimming at Brighton Avenue Beach in Spring Lake on Sunday afternoon.A bystander and lifeguards rescued his sister.A sea and air search failed to locate Josiah.His body was found early Wednesday morning, just hours after crews called off their search.----------