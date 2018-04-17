Teenage mom charged in connection with death of newborn in New Jersey

HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey teenager has been charged in connection with the death of her newborn boy.

The infant was discovered Monday afternoon in the borough of Highland Park and pronounced dead at Robert Wood University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey announced that the 14-year-old girl from Highland Park has been charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for an offense which, if committed by an adult, would constitute murder.

Investigators determined that she caused the infant's death, Carey said.

The teen's identity is being withheld because of her age. She was charged in a juvenile complaint with murder in the first degree.

Police were alerted Monday that the newborn was discovered outside of a residence on Lincoln Avenue.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Highland Park Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 572-3800 or (732) 745-3263.

