Teenage girl struck by stray bullet inside her home in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- A teenage girl in Queens has become New York City's latest victim of gun violence.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Albans section, when a stray bullet hit the girl while she was inside her own home.

It appears the 15-year-old girl was not the intended target.

Several bullets came flying through the home on 113th Road just off Francis Lewis Boulevard.

Video showed multiple bullet holes in the front door and one hole in a back wall in the family living room.

One of the bullets went through a window, hitting the victim in the right shin.

She was rushed to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital in stable condition.

It is the latest in a string of shootings hitting innocent people in this section of Queens.



Neighbors are concerned.

"I'm worried about my safety and also my family," one man told Eyewitness News. "You know... what might happen while we're out. If we're coming back, what might happen too."

As bad as it is, shootings are actually down this year, with close to 40 percent in the 113 precinct compared to the same time last year.

So far there have been no arrests in this latest shooting.

