Police search for man accused of raping 3 13-year-old girls in Springfield Gardens

According to police, 41-year-old Dwayne Gordon raped three 13-year-old girls at his Springfield Gardens home between October of 2020 and May 2021.
He's described as 5'10" tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, and has a Jamaican accent.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
