Police search for man accused of raping 3 13-year-old girls in Springfield Gardens

By Eyewitness News
Man sought by NYPD for allegedly raping teen girls inside his Queens home

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who's suspected of raping three young teenage girls inside a Queens home.

According to police, 41-year-old Dwayne Gordon raped three 13-year-old girls at his Springfield Gardens home between October of 2020 and May 2021.


He's described as 5'10" tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, and has a Jamaican accent.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

