Teens rob at least 7 Midtown newsstands, attack workers

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A group of teenage robbers is targeting newsstands in Midtown -- and they're stealing candy so they can get their hands on cash.
The suspects struck at least seven times since January 15 in several locations in Midtown Manhattan between 57th Street and 34th Street.
Police said the crime starts with a distraction. Often, one of the teens steals candy.
When the newsstand worker chases off the offenders, the rest of the group swoops in to steal cash from the unguarded newsstand. In one instance, the group fled with $475.
Several newsstand workers were punched in the face during the confrontations.
Police released surveillance video of the teenagers and are offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
WANTED for a Burglary Pattern of News Stands in #Manhattan @NYPDMTS @NYPDMTN . Do you recognize this person? Have you seen 👀this person? ☎️Call 800-577-TIPS or DM us! 📞 are ANONYMOUS! 💰YOU CAN RECEIVE UP TO $2500 REWARD! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @ABC7NY @NY1 pic.twitter.com/j0aTHcxaN9— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 26, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
