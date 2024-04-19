Popular Toms River deli 1 of 2 businesses robbed by brazen masked thief

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a masked man robbed two businesses, including a popular deli, within close proximity of each other in Toms River.

The suspect used a paving stone and slammed it into the front window of Breakin Bread Eatery on Fischer Blvd. either late Monday or early Tuesday. A short time later, the masked suspect came out carrying money from the cash register.

The same suspect came back a second time, this time robbing the safe inside the eatery.

"To steal $200, there had to be something wrong with someone's mind," said Breakin Bread owner Pete Norcia.

Police say a second person was waiting to help the suspect in the getaway, and the duo also hit a second business close by.

The suspect's face was completely hidden with only his eyes peering through the face covering.

"He's been doing this a lot," Norcia said. "Kind of knew the joint and came in here to see what it was like."

The paving stone used in the break in is now a fixture in the Italian deli, according to Norcia.

Customers have come out to show support for the small business that has grown over the past four years.

"It's not even about the money, it's the principal that people are stooping this low for a couple of dollars," Norcia said. "Breaking in to hard-working people's businesses, it throws a wrench in things."

Police have yet to make any arrest.

