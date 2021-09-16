Temple Emanu-El holds its first-ever Yom Kippur services in Central Park

Services were being held at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. for teens, and 3 p.m. for families. Those who took part in the services had to preregister.
The outdoor services were being held in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The temple felt the outdoor services would ensure that all members and their guests would be able to worship on the High Holy Day in a way that feels inspiring, as well as comfortable and safe.
Yom Kippur is considered one of the holiest days in the Jewish religion.
In addition to the outdoor services, Temple Emanu-El is also offering in-person indoor services within its sanctuary on 5th Avenue.
All Temple Emanu-El services, including those at Summer Stage, will be live-streamed and available for public viewing on the Temple's broadcast page experienceemanuel.org, Facebook, and YouTube.
In-person services were open to members and their guests only and will require social distancing and masks.
Adult attendees were required to present proof of vaccination, and children under 12 had to have a negative PCR result within 72 hours of the service.
ALSO READ | Police body cam shows Gabby Petito, boyfriend after 911 call
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube