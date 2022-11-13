Upper East Side temple holds first Mitzvah day after 2 year hiatus

Temple Emanuel held its first Mitzvah Day after a two-year hiatus on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City temple held its first Mitzvah Day after a two-year hiatus.

Volunteers gathered at Temple Emanuel on the Upper East Side to pack goods for non-profit groups around the city.

The items were collected as part of a dozen different projects.

"When we come together I think we energize each other and so it creates a tremendous bond of friendship and affection, but it also gives us the understanding that we're not alone," event organizer Amy Ehrlich said.

Even during the pandemic the donations never stopped completely, with people working individually instead of in groups.

