Teva Pharmaceuticals found liable in trial against opioid makers in New York

The verdict by a six-person jury followed six months of testimony at a court in Suffolk County, which sued along with Nassau County and the state attorney general's office.
"This is a significant day for New York State. This is a significant day for this nation. But, more importantly, this is a significant day for every family and community torn apart by opioids," New York Attorney General Latisha James said.
The other defendants either reached multimillion-dollar settlements or are in bankruptcy where the state and county claims will be resolved.
"Today, I am left thinking about all those families that will never be whole again. For everyone who lost their life. For every parent who will never hold their child again. For every community that's been devastated. But, today, we took a significant step in righting the wrongs this country has collectively experienced over the last two decades," James said.
A subsequent trial will now be held to determine how much Teva and others will be required to pay, which will be added to the up to $1.5 billion Attorney General James has already negotiated for the state of New York from different opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The New York claims are among thousands filed by cities and states across the country seeking redress from opioid makers and distributors over their roles on the nationwide crisis.
The New York case targeted the entire opioid supply chain, from drugmakers to the pharmacies that filled prescriptions.
