Arts & Entertainment

Texas bar's giving Mariah Carey's Christmas hit the silent treatment

EMBED <>More Videos

TX bar's giving Mariah Carey's Christmas hit the silent treatment

DALLAS, Texas -- Is it too soon for Mariah Carey's Christmas classic? A Dallas bar seems to think so, and it is giving it a silent treatment.

Stoneleigh P bar in Dallas put up a sign on their jukebox that read, "'All I want for Christmas' will be skipped if played before Dec. 1. After Dec. 1, the song is only allowed one time a night."

But general manager Laura Garrison said she doesn't hate Mariah Carey or Christmas. So why the sign?

Garrison said it's because customers play the mega-hit song too often and too soon before Christmas. So now, the staff is on high alert.

"Once we hear those twinkles, we run for the remote. It's really just a button that we press to skip," Garrison said.

The sign even caught the attention of Mariah Carey herself, who responded to a fan with an image of herself in an armor suit.



While some fans are up in arms on the sign, others support limiting the song to one play but add it needs to apply to all Christmas songs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexasholidaysocietymusicmusic newschristmasmariah carey
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News