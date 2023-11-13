These are the Thanksgiving hosting essentials you need.

These are the Thanksgiving hosting essentials you need.

These are the Thanksgiving hosting essentials you need.

These are the Thanksgiving hosting essentials you need.

11 essentials you need to host Thanksgiving this year from Amazon

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

If you're hosting Thanksgiving for the first time you may not know where to start. Bringing the family together for a meal comes with a lot of work. That is why we have gathered a list of essentials you need, including decor and baking necessities.

Thanksgiving décor:

Amazon Fall Table Runner Thanksgiving Decorations $9.99 This maple leaf table runner will add a touch of festive fun to your monotone dining table. Shop Now

Amazon Henilosson Gold Charger Plates - Set of 6 Dinner $29.98 Charger plates can transform a simple table setting into a stylish and elegant one. Shop Now

Amazon 30 Count Thanksgiving Party Decorations Hanging Swirls Decorations $9.99 Want some festive accents arround the home? These hanging decorations are perfect. Shop Now

50% off Amazon Lamris Decorative Velvet Pumpkins- Set of 12 $6.49

$12.99 These fall velvet pumpkins can be used on a mantle or as a table centerpiece. The bright colors and soft velvet will liven up your home. Shop Now

Kitchen tools:

Amazon Farberware Professional Pie Server $6.99 This pie server is made of rust-resistant stainless steel and features a serrated edge to cut through dense crust. Shop Now

5% off Amazon RONDURE SET OF 2 Glass Gravy Boat - 7.5 oz $16.00

$16.87 These glass gravy boats are elegant, durable, and perfect for your homemade gravy. Shop Now

Amazon Bovado USA 19" Inch 20 lb Capacity Enamel Oval Turkey Roaster Pan + Lid $34.99 This 19-inch oval-shaped turkey roaster pan can hold up to 20 pounds. It comes in 5 different sizes, is chemical-free and dishwasher safe. Shop Now

28% off Amazon 200 Thanksgiving Paper Plates and Napkins Cups Serve 50 $19.99

$27.99 Serving a big crowd? This pack of disposable plates napkins and cups serves 50 guests and makes clean up easy. Shop Now

Amazon Pfaltzgraff Autumn Berry Oval Platter $28.86 This autumn themed platter is great for serving anything from turkey to light appetizers. Shop Now

Amazon 4-Cup Gravy Fat Separator and Stainless-Steel Turkey Baster Syringe Set $29.99 This set comes with a 4-cup fat separator and stainless-steel turkey blaster. You can easily separate the fat from meat and broth with this set - plus it's easy to clean. Shop Now

-24% off Amazon LE TAUCI Ceramic Pie Pans for Baking, 9 In. Pie Plate $37.02

$29.99 These ceramic pie pans are made for homemade fruit pies and pot pies. You can put this dish into your freezer or microwave - and it's oven safe up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit. Shop Now

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.