HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Volunteers distributed free Thanksgiving food boxes in the Bronx for people experiencing financial hardships.

There were 750 boxes available, enough to provide more than 3,000 Thanksgiving meals.

Baldor specialty foods spearheaded the event.

