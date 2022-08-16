'The Bachelorette' episode 6 recap: A frontrunner is sent home

"The Bachelorette" episode 6 starts in Amsterdam with Gabby and Rachel gearing up for an important week. They have big decisions to make: who will they take on hometown dates?

The date cards are read, and it turns out that both Zach and Nate are getting their second one-on-one dates of the season. The other men - Ethan and Spencer - who haven't gone on one at all yet are not pleased.

Nate and Gabby's one-on-one date takes a sad turn

Nate is elated to have another opportunity to have some one-on-one time with Gabby, but unfortunately that time is cut short. Something certainly seemed amiss as the couple was just walking around Amsterdam and not partaking in normal Bachelorette date activities.

Gabby tells Nate that she has been thinking about what a big responsibility it would be for her to become a mother to his daughter if she and Nate were to end up together. She says that she's terrified of being a mom because she fears she will be bad at it. Although it was a difficult decision, Gabby ultimately breaks up with Nate and sends him home. The entire conversation was really heartbreaking as you can see in the video featured in the player above. Both Nate and Gabby seem devastated, but it seemed to be the mature decision to make.

Rachel and Zach tip-toe through the tulips

Rachel and Zach have a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they frolic through fields of thousands of tulips in Holland taking polaroids. Then they move on to sampling cheese and trying on clogs before relaxing in a perfectly placed hot tub in the middle of the tulip field.

The couple meets for an intimate dinner at a museum for the evening portion of their date, and Zach shares that he is excited at the prospect of Rachel meeting his family. He opens up more to Rachel, telling her about how a couple of years ago, he was really unhappy. He decided to turn things around and make himself whole so he could share that with another person.

Zach puts his heart on the line and tells Rachel that he's falling in love with her. She offers him the rose, and the couple enjoys a private concert of a string quartet.

Group date with Gabby gets steamy

Gabby's remaining men - Logan, Jason, Erich, Spencer, and Johnny - meet her for a very unconventional group date. They are greeted by Suzie, a self-proclaimed "sex expert" who helps them with - ahem - things in the bedroom...if you catch my drift. If it sounds uncomfortable, it's because it was. Jason's exact quote was, "Honestly, one of my worst nightmares."

After this very - erm - naughty date, Gabby gets a visit from our host, Jesse. He tells her that Logan has tested positive for COVID-19. They must cancel that night's cocktail party and Logan is removed from the show. Feel better soon, Logan! I guess we'll never know what could've been between him and Gabby.

Rachel's "cheesy" group date

Tino, Tyler, Ethan and Aven join Rachel for their group date in Edam, the cheese capital of the world. The men take turns pulling away Rachel for some one-one-one time, but the competition really heats up with what can only be described as the dead-lifting cheese contest. With yokes weighed down with giant wheels of cheese, they must see who can last the longest with the weight on their shoulders. Tino turns out to be victorious, and the couple makes out in front of all the other guys: gouda grief, that's awkward.

In the evening portion of their date (cheesy jokes aside), Tyler shares that he's falling for Rachel. She must be falling for him too because she gives him the group date rose. Tino, after having won the cheese contest, is pretty annoyed. Cheddar luck next time, Tino.

The Rose Ceremony

The time has come for the ladies to make their final decision on who will be going on hometown dates. The roses went as follows:

Gabby's roses

- Erich

- Jason

- Johnny

Rachel's roses

- Aven

- Tino

- Tyler (group date rose)

- Zach (one-on-one date rose)

So that leaves Spencer and Ethan with no roses, sending them home. Well, everyone's technically "going home" now since next week is hometowns. What will the men's families think of our Bachelorettes? Watch next Monday on a new episode of "The Bachelorette" at 8/7c on ABC!