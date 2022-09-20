'Bachelorette' finale preview: Do either Rachel or Gabby end up engaged?

Gabby and Rachel were unlucky in love during Clayton Echard's season of "The Bachelor," but did things go better during their time in the spotlight? Sandy Kenyon has the details.

Fans of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are collectively known as "Bachelor Nation," and the population is in the millions.

They are used to being told that every development is "the most dramatic ever," but Tuesday's "Bachelorette" finale may fit the bill as it marks the first time two women are both looking for an engagement.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Reccia were both unlucky in love and dumped on national TV by "Bachelor" Clayton Echard, so things had to get better for them during their time in the spotlight, right?

Well, yes and no. They got to be the joint stars of "The Bachelorette," but their season is ending with all of the drama we have come to expect.

Getting engaged at the end of the journey sounds easy enough, but as in most cases, that's not how it always turns out.

We still don't know if either found lasting love, but after part one of the finale, it sure didn't look too likely.

At least these two managed to remain friends, despite dating some of the same men during the course of the show.

Speaking before the show premiered but after filming was complete, the pair gave no indication of the drama to come. But the host of the show, former NFL quarterback and one time Bachelor himself Jesse Palmer, hinted at it when he said both navigated a difficult situation with class.

"I think Rachel and Gabby deserve a ton of credit," he said. "And somehow, magically, it just worked."

The definition of "worked" may vary, but if it means "dramatic," then sure.

There's no drama, however, about who each contestant chooses, as both only have one suitor left. But it remains unclear if those final roses were given and accepted, and whether either relationship is still ongoing.

Rachel's last man standing is Tino, whose father provoked a Twitter storm online after he gave Rachel the third degree during a hometown date.

Gabby's man, Erich, had to face accusations from an ex-girlfriend who claimed he dumped her right before going on the show.

Big questions remain for Bachelor Nation, including if either of the men is ready to propose. And, if there are any engagements, how long will or did they last?

You can get the answers Tuesday night, when the finale airs at 8 p.m. on this ABC station.