Man fatally shot during dispute outside Bronx bodega

PARKCHESTER, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot outside a Bronx bodega on Friday evening.The 35-year-old was involved in a dispute in front of JJ Grocery Store on 1541 Rosedale Avenue in Parkchester.He was shot in the head by a male suspect, who was last seen wearing all black.The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.A .22 caliber revolver was recovered.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.----------