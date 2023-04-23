Suspects steal SUV with baby, elderly woman in backseat in Parkchester; victims unharmed: Police

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who tried to steal an SUV in the Bronx, before realizing a baby and elderly woman were in the backseat.
Officials say the driver left the SUV running near Olmstead Avenue and Unionport Road at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Two men wearing ski masks jumped inside the car and drove off, authorities said.
Officials say that when the suspects realized the woman and six-month-old were in the back, they let them out of the car unharmed.
Police later found the SUV along University Avenue, but they have not made any arrest.
