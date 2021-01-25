Society

Deportation order on man from the Bronx has been halted

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A deportation order on a man from the Bronx has been halted, according to Congressman Ritchie Torres.

Javier Castillo Maradiaga, 27, was scheduled for deportation at 2 a.m. Monday. He came to the United States from Honduras when he was seven years old, and lived with his family in the Bronx before being detained by ICE.

Maradiaga's parents have been granted temporary protected status, and his siblings have DACA. Maradiaga himself is DACA-eligible.

On Sunday, his family held a rally in Foley Square to call for his immediate release from ICE, so he can return home.

President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order halting most deportations for 100 days for those who arrived in the United States before November of 2020.

