Police: Man steals several bottles of perfume, strikes Bronx store employee with metal pole

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Man steals several bottles of perfume, strikes store employee with metal pole

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a wild robbery in the Bronx.

The man is believed to have stolen several bottles of perfume along with a ring with a value of $40 from a store on East Tremont Avenue.

When he was confronted outside the store, the suspect struck a 59-year-old employee with a large metal pole.



The employee suffered a cut to the back of his head but refused additional medical attention.

The suspect then fled eastbound on East Tremont Avenue and southbound on the Grand Concourse.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, approximately in his 30s, 5'6 to 5'9" tall, with a slim build and black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blazer-like black jacket over a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

ALSO READ | Street vendors rally, claim they are being harassed by NYPD



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tremontnew york citybronxassaultattackrobbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News