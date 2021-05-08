Police: Man steals several bottles of perfume, strikes Bronx store employee with metal pole

The man is believed to have stolen several bottles of perfume along with a ring with a value of $40 from a store on East Tremont Avenue.
When he was confronted outside the store, the suspect struck a 59-year-old employee with a large metal pole.
The employee suffered a cut to the back of his head but refused additional medical attention.
The suspect then fled eastbound on East Tremont Avenue and southbound on the Grand Concourse.
The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, approximately in his 30s, 5'6 to 5'9" tall, with a slim build and black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blazer-like black jacket over a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
