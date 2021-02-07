Driver fatally shot during dispute in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM BAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A driver was shot and killed in a dispute in the Bronx.

It happened on Wilkinson Ave. and Bruckner Boulevard in Pelham Bay just after 7p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot three times in the torso.

Investigators say they are still piecing together the details on what sparked the disagreement, but say they are looking for two men who fled the scene.

