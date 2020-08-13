Too early for fall? Pumpkin spice season starts next week at Dunkin'

The chain is rolling out its Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, espresso, doughnuts and muffins next week.
Dunkin' is also adding new offerings to the menu this year including a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Chai Latte.
Whether you’re sipping, swirling or tasting – the Fall legend is back in class, starting 8/19. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/U0ZkmotzP2— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) August 12, 2020
Other seasonal items include Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins, a Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Stuffed Bagel Minis, and Steak & Cheese Rollups.
There is also Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin' Bacon featuring eight snack-sized slices of bacon flavored with maple sugar seasoning.
Dunkin says all of these fall menu items will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide by August 19.