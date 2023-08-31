The Gamble House is most commonly known as Doc Brown's home in the movie Back the Future, but it's so much more.

The Gamble House is an architectural treasure that takes you back in time

PASADENA, Calif. -- The Gamble House in Pasadena, California draws many visitors throughout the year. Some guests are fans of its iconic Arts & Crafts architecture. Others are history buffs. But very often, fans of the movie Back to the Future visit to see Doc Brown's home, which was filmed at the Gamble House.

"The Gamble House was built in 1908 for David and Mary Gamble. They were the second generation of the Procter & Gamble family," said Alex Rasic, Executive Director of The Gamble House. "It was constructed in less than one year, which is really remarkable when you see the level of detail."

"Architecturally, it's as significant as a Frank Lloyd Wright, I believe this is right up there," said Edward Condran, a guest visiting from Spokane, Washington. "And then when you look at the history, it's fascinating."

The Gamble House hosts tours and events throughout the year. Go to https://gamblehouse.org/ for more information.