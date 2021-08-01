The Great Freeport Canoe Race takes to the water again

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10920236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pete Alonso suprised Little Leaguers in Queens on Friday.

FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Ready, set, canoe!The Great Freeport Canoe Race is back after it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.The event was held Sunday morning at Waterfront Park.The Village of Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy was joined by community, civic, and business leaders who all took part in the race.This year it helped raise money for PAL, the Police Athletic League, and the programs they support."It's been a tough for 16 months, for the businesses, for the residents, for all of the sporting events, and I'm glad we're out and we're having a great time here on the beach," said Robert T. Kennedy, Mayor of Freeport.Local residents from across the Tri-State area compete in this annual race, in "The Boating and Fishing Capital of the East."Canoe racing remains a highly popular sport in the U.S. and around the world.The Great Freeport Canoe Race is one of the largest such events in the region, as dozens of children and adults compete in a variety of categories.----------