'The Great Gatsby' is taking the stage on Broadway in March

From New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse, "The Great Gatsby" is making its way to New York City's Broadway.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Great Gatsby" is coming to Broadway!

Based off the classic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the show immerses its audience in a Roaring '20s experience.

The production had a pre-Broadway run at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse.

"The Great Gatsby" will begin previews at New York's Broadway Theater on March 29.

In the meantime, New York City Broadway Week is taking place from January 16 to February 4, hosting shows that you won't want to miss.

