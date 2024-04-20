Special gala performance of 'The Heart of Rock & Roll' on Broadway held in New York City

Friday night saw lots of stars coming out for a special gala performance at the James Earl Jones Theater, including Huey Lewis, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmy Kimmel.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The year was 1983, when Huey Lewis & The News found the heart of rock and roll -- and 40 years later it's still beating, but now, on Broadway.

The Grammy winner's catalog is the inspiration of the new musical comedy, appropriately called, 'The Heart of Rock and Roll.'

"Huey doesn't have to do anything, all the work for once is done for him, but his body of work -- for me it reminds me of high school, good times," Kimmel said.

"It's amazing really, I never aspired to it but the process has really been a salvation for me with my hearing, and it's given me something creative to do," Lewis said.

'The Heart of Rock and Roll' officially opens on Monday.

