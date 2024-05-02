Airbnb lists 'Up' house, complete with 8,000 balloons and crane that lifts home off ground

NEW MEXICO -- Looking for a unique vacation destination?

Airbnb is offering customers an opportunity to stay in famous homes and places such as a re-creation of the "Up" house from Pixar's 2009 animated movie.

Photos show the "Up" house, home to the fictional Carl Fredricksen and his late wife Ellie, brought to life with photos of the couple and just like in the movie, held up by 8,000 balloons among the red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.

The "Up" house is part of Airbnb's new "Icons" series, launched May 1, with 11 special locations. Airbnb expects to offer additional listings later this year.

"Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination-until now," Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement. "As life becomes increasingly digital, we're focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we've created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth."

Alongside the "Up" house, Airbnb has listings for stays at the headquarters from Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out," Prince's Purple Rain house in Minneapolis, Marvel's X-Mansion from the X-Men franchise in Westchester, New York, Kevin Hart's pop-up Coramino Live Lounge and more, including a few abroad, such as the Musée d'Orsay in Paris and Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy.

Airbnb customers can request to book "Icons," which are free or under $100, but listings are limited to "lucky guests" who are chosen to receive one of over 4,000 digital golden tickets.

