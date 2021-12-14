Red carpet premiere for Disney's "The King's Man" hosted at the MoMA in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11335500" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon has the latest on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globes nominations and how a skeptical Hollywood reacted Monday morning.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City played host to the red carpet premiere for the new movie, "The King's Man."Some of the stars of the film gathered at the Museum of Modern Art.It's a new Disney movie that serves as a prequel to the "The Kingsman" films.It looks at the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency and one man's race to stop tyrants and criminal masterminds from starting a war to wipe out millions.Stars like Ralph Fiennes talked about the long road to finally getting the film on the big screen."I don't quite believe we're here, there's been so much uncertainty, it's been delayed twice ... it's a buzz to be here in this great city where everyone has been so anxious about the life of cinema and I'm very appreciative of Matthew Vaughn's determination for it to have a cinematic premiere in the MoMA of all places," Fiennes said."The Kings Man" hits theatres next Wednesday.Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.----------