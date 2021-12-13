'West Side Story,' 'Belfast' lead Critics Choice Awards field with 11 nominations each

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11334170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood Monday morning.

"Belfast" and "West Side Story" lead the field with 11 nominations each as the Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards Monday.In addition to Best Picture, "Belfast" racked up several acting nominations including Best Supporting Actor nods for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Acting Ensemble, while Kenneth Branagh could take home both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay trophies."Belfast" also earned nominations for Haris Zambarloukos for Best Cinematography, Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards for Best Production Design, and Úna Ní Dhonghaíle for Best Editing.Steven Spielberg received a Best Director nomination for his Best Picture contender "West Side Story."Two of the film's standout performers, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, will be vying for Best Supporting Actress, while Rachel Zegler is up for Best Young Actor/Actress."West Side Story" also garnered a nomination for Best Acting Ensemble, and nods for Tony Kushner for Best Adapted Screenplay, Janusz Kaminski for Best Cinematography, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo for Best Production Design, Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn for Best Editing, and Paul Tazewell for Best Costume Design.The list of Best Picture hopefuls featured several more films with impressive nomination counts, including "Dune" and "The Power of the Dog," which picked up 10 each."Licorice Pizza" and "Nightmare Alley" collected eight nominations apiece, followed by "King Richard" and "Don't Look Up," each with six.Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are "CODA" and "tick, tick...Boom!""We are so proud to be honoring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time," Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said. "All eyes are going to be on the Fairmont Century Plaza red carpet and ballroom on January 9th, when the biggest stars in movies and television will be gathered to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment this past year. In the safest possible environment, it will mark the return of the kind of glitz and glamor we haven't been able to enjoy in far too long."As previously announced, HBO's "Succession" leads the Critics Choice Awards series nominations, collecting nods in eight categories.In addition to Best Drama Series, the show racked up a slew of acting nominations including nods for both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all earned nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series."Mare of Easttown" (HBO) and "Evil" (Paramount+) also scored multiple series nominations, earning five each.The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on Sunday, January 9.