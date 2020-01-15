The Learning Experience preschool in New Jersey is shaping the future by teaching kindness

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Kindness and inclusion are rarely considered an academic subject in schools. But at The Learning Experience, a preschool in Hoboken, New Jersey, kindness and philanthropy are a key component of their curriculum.
In partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Learning Experience's philanthropic curriculum teaches young children the importance of generosity in the classroom and their community.
"It's not how big or small you are, it's the size of your heart that matters," said Lynn Ann Zazzali, owner of The Learning Experience.
Through monthly philanthropic and fundraising events, as well as songs and weekly lessons, preschoolers as young as age three are taught what it means to be kind and philanthropic.
"What inspires us is when we see children helping children. We applaud and admire what The Learning Experience is doing and continues to do for Make-A-Wish. They are teaching the future leaders about giving back and how important it is," said Michael Dominick, Director of communications for Make-A-Wish Foundation New Jersey.
For parents like Amanda Rieder, the results of the lessons being taught at The Learning Experience can be witnessed at home through the actions and behavior of her daughter.
"She is so loving and kind and she wants to be everyone's mother and take care of them. I can see it with her classmates, giving hugs, saying good morning, it's so sweet, "said Rieder.
