Preschoolers in New Jersey rally around classmate fighting leukemia

NORTH HALEDON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Over 100 preschoolers in New Jersey are rallying to help their classmate fight leukemia.The preschoolers at The Learning Experience are raising awareness and donations for their classmate Riley and her family through various theme days all week.Children can participate in the various theme days with a $1 donation. Some of the themes include dressing like a superhero for "Join the Hero Squad" day and wearing jerseys for "Team Up Against Cancer" day.Riley has been absent since the end of summer when she was diagnosed with leukemia.The cancer is now in remission, but she is still fighting the battle."She went through a lot, but she's been brave and strong, and it's looking great, she's been getting better every day," teacher Jessica Ellis said.Students helped raise $625 for Riley last November by adding coins to their personal collection boxes and having "PJ Fridays."They even keep a stuffed animal in her chair to keep it warm and safe until she can come back to school.