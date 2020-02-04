Society

Preschoolers in New Jersey rally around classmate fighting leukemia

NORTH HALEDON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Over 100 preschoolers in New Jersey are rallying to help their classmate fight leukemia.

The preschoolers at The Learning Experience are raising awareness and donations for their classmate Riley and her family through various theme days all week.

Children can participate in the various theme days with a $1 donation. Some of the themes include dressing like a superhero for "Join the Hero Squad" day and wearing jerseys for "Team Up Against Cancer" day.

Riley has been absent since the end of summer when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

The cancer is now in remission, but she is still fighting the battle.

"She went through a lot, but she's been brave and strong, and it's looking great, she's been getting better every day," teacher Jessica Ellis said.

Students helped raise $625 for Riley last November by adding coins to their personal collection boxes and having "PJ Fridays."

They even keep a stuffed animal in her chair to keep it warm and safe until she can come back to school.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth haledonpassaic countyleukemiagood newsfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News