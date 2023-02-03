The Manor, popular event venue in West Orange, will close its doors in July after 66 years

Manor Hall announced it will close its doors in July.

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A staple wedding venue in New Jersey is closing its doors for good.

The Manor on Prospect Avenue announced it will be closing on July 5th after over 65 years.

The venue first opened in West Orange on New Year's Eve in 1956.

Owners blame the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and other unforeseen circumstances for the closing.

"As those who know us are certain, our hearts have always been (and always will be) with The Manor. It was the very first of our family's properties, grown year over year to something incredibly special to us. It has been an immeasurable part of our life's work for over 66 years. We've laughed, we've cried, we've labored side-by-side through it all," the Knowles family said on behalf of The Manor.

Couples and clients who had events scheduled after the July closing date have been contacted and refunds returned.

