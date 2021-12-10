7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side: Actors say when it came time to pay, reality show ghosted them

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Actors say when it came time to pay, reality show ghosted them

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It was a new TV show called "he Mediator," with a famous host who resolved disputes over video conference calls between two parties.

After appearing on the show, two participants say it is the problem and that they were owed thousands in promised fees.

When the virtual reality series premiered on television last spring, rapper and actor Ice-T mediated a dispute between former couple Christie DeBenedictis and Josine Maio.

The fight was over a trip to San Francisco the two took after meeting on a dating website during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeBenedictis and Maio are both aspiring actors and decided to participate in the new series which was taped on February 14.

"We were happy to participate, why weren't we being paid, two days after the show aired and nothing,"Maio said.

"Nobody got back to us, I emailed again, I called, dead silence," DeBenedictis said.

They said they were promised an appearance fee of $1,000 each.

"We worked hard, we worked at least 10-11 days on Zoom because it was during COVID," Maio said.

ALSO READ | How to get your money back if you fall for Zelle/bank scam
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side is facing a steady stream of complaints from viewers saying they were victims of bank fraud. Nina Pineda reports with the latest.



The pair said the 800 number to the show was no longer working and then they got dissed by the show producers.

"I felt used, I felt lied to and I was kind of scared to ever apply for another gig," DeBenedictis said.

Christie has since moved to Los Angeles and Josine, a retired hairdresser, said both performers trying to get gigs in the business need the money.

"We went out there and we aired all this stuff and weren't even paid and it was just horrible, it was like is this really happening," Maio said.

So they called Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side to mediate with "The Mediator."

7 On Your Side was able to contact the executive in charge of the show who initially said he wasn't aware of anyone being owed money from the show.

As soon as he heard from 7 On Your Side, he sent the entire appearance fee via Zelle and PayPal.

"Thank you so much, you guys really took initiative to get the ball rolling, if it wasn't for you guys, I'd probably never get paid," DeBenedictis said.

"I was just amazed, I said wow, I should have called 7 On Your Side like a long time ago,"Maio said.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessflatbushbrooklyn heightsnew york citytelevisionactor7 on your sidereality television
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Best ways to safeguard shipping holiday gifts
How to get your money back if you fall for Zelle/bank scam
Dry cleaner disappears after taking brides' wedding dresses, deposits
What to know about holiday shipping deadlines, delays
TOP STORIES
Cops say husband killed Long Island mom of 4 after learning of affair
Window washer falls 19 floors to his death in Brooklyn
Michael Strahan prepares for historic mission to space
Plane diverted after passenger attacks flight attendant: Police
Hochul: Indoor mask mandate for public places with no vaccine rule
AccuWeather Alert: Record warmth, storms at night
50th anniversary of Bronx gang peace treaty spurs hope to stop crime
Show More
Community rallies behind victim attacked on Coney Island boardwalk
Cold case solved when body found buried in suspect's cousin's garage
The Countdown: Reflecting on Dole's legacy, James dropping out of race
Michael Nesmith, Monkees guitarist-songwriter, dies at 78
Incoming chancellor focused on COVID, making schools work for all
More TOP STORIES News