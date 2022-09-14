Broadway musical 'The Music Man' to end its run on January 1

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The hit Broadway musical "The Music Man" is ending its run on January 1.

The show is ending after nearly 360 performances with its stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Producers decided not to recast the show after both actors announced their departures.

"The Music Man" was consistently the top-grossing Broadway show through its run, at times bringing in more than $3 million a week.

"We wish this ride could last forever, but all good things must come to an end," a producer said in a statement.

