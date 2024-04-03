New York DMV launching multi-year project to overhaul outdated technology

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New technology systems are now in go mode for customers of the New York State Department of Vehicles.

The organization and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday it has has launched a multi-year project to replace and modernize its aging technology systems.

The initiative will provide customers with more efficient, secure and convenient services. It will also enable the agency to implement future technology advancements more efficiently.

"As a former County Clerk, I know first-hand the importance of the DMV in providing critical services to New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement. "These investments are a major step forward in the DMV's strategic modernization as we look to create a quicker, easier and more convenient experience for everyone."

The DMV has entered into a contract with world-class software company FAST Enterprises, LLC, whom have successfully implemented similar systems in more than 15 other states.

"We're excited to partner with the state DMV to change the way New Yorkers view driver and vehicle services," said FAST managing partner Martin Rankin. "Our FastCore platform prioritizes efficiency and accessibility, so that all customers can access services in a time and place that suits their needs."

The modernization of the DMV's technology platforms and service delivery will occur in two major stages over approximately the next four years.

Throughout this project, we will be replacing a patchwork of outdated computer systems, software and databases that account for about 70 percent of DMV's business volume," said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

The new technology will replace and consolidate a majority of the DMV's legacy technology footprint, some of which are over 50 years old.

As the project progresses, the DMV plans to introduce automation that will speed up processing times and eliminate paper forms wherever possible, allow more online and self-service options, creation of comprehensive customer profiles allowing DMV staff to see customers' information in one place and provide a more personalized experience and proactively flag upcoming issues and expirations.

