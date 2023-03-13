Jimmy Kimmel parachutes in to start 95th Oscar ceremony, references Will Smith slap

LOS ANGELES -- Tom Cruise and Jimmy Kimmel opened the 95th Oscars with a nod to Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick," which is nominated for best picture. He also addressed one of last year's most talked about moments, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

In the opening, Kimmel appeared to eject from a fighter jet before parachuting on stage, as a historic flyover took place in Los Angeles.

The flyover featured United States Navy pilots in F/A - 18 Super Hornets to honor "Top Gun."

The planes flew down Hollywood Boulevard at 1,000 feet after coming from Naval Air Station Lemoore near Fresno, California.

The two-jet formation with all-male pilots was tied into the main action in "Top Gun."

Kimmel, who is hosting for the third time, said he was prepared for just about anything this year.

His opening monologue took aim at quite a few stars in the audience, including Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler and Seth Rogen.

He also poked fun at himself, referencing the wrong winner being read for the biggest award of the night, Best Picture, back in 2017.

He addressed last year's infamous Oscar moment, saying he had an army of defenders waiting in the wing, should anyone come for him.